LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LKQ. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after buying an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $371,441,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after buying an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

