loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LDI opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $926.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on LDI. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 1,010,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

