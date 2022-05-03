Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.93 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $67.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.10 billion to $67.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $430.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.84 and a 200-day moving average of $388.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.