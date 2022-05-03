Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.34 Billion

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) will post sales of $16.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.93 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $67.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.10 billion to $67.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $430.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.84 and a 200-day moving average of $388.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.