Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.17. 13,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

