Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LRFC opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $815,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

