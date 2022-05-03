Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Logitech International stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $63.29 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 605,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 90,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 68,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

