Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $63.29 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Logitech International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares during the period.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

