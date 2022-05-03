Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $66.34 on Friday. Logitech International has a one year low of $63.29 and a one year high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 101.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

