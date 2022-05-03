Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Logitech International stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $63.29 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 68,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,213 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

