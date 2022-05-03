LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

LMP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.06) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.63).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 262.60 ($3.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.05. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 221.20 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.59).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

