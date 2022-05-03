Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

NYSE LPX traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

