Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.

LPX traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.39. 38,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.