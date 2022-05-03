Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,165,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

