LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $190.50 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.09 and a 200 day moving average of $174.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $148,343,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $112,643,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $111,468,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

