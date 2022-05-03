LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.25.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $190.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.