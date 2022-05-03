Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 10th (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 10th. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had issued 5,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $92,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVLU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

