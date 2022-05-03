Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

