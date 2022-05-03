Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ LUMO opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Lumos Pharma (Get Rating)
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
