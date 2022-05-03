Lumos Pharma (LUMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter worth $113,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.