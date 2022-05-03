Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in April

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 908,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,646.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNDNF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.50.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$42.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $42.96.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

