Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Luxfer stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

