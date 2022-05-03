Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Lyft by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.