LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $132.00 at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.
LYB stock opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
