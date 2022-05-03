LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $132.00 at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

LYB stock opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

