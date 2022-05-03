Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MAANF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel (Get Rating)
