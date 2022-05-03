MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $465.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 115.2% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 269.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

