Magna International (TSE:MG) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.91.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,408. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$70.16 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

