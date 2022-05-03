Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Magnite has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $40.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

