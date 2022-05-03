Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

MGY opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

