Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Malibu Boats has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,159,000 after buying an additional 63,332 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

