Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MANH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.76.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 75.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 34.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

