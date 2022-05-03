Manning & Napier (MN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter.

MN stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $236.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

