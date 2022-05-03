Manning & Napier (MN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%.
Shares of MN opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manning & Napier in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
