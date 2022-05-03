Marathon Oil (MRO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $41.00.

4/12/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $29.00.

3/14/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 560,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,957,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

