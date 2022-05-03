Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 72,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,006. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

