MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE HZO opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $911.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 28.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

