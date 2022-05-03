Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.88 ($2.81).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.29).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

