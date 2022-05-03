Marston’s (LON:MARS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 101.43 ($1.27).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 74.15 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £470.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 63.19 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.20 ($1.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

