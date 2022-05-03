Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZFGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

MARZF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

