Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.86 and its 200 day moving average is $395.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

