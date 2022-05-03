Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
MLM stock opened at $355.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $5,548,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
