Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 978,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. 2,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $131.38.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $635.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.