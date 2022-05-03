Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

