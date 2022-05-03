Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 10,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,359. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

