Matterport (MTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after buying an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Matterport by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Matterport by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

