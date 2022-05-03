Matterport (MTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MTTR stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.
In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after buying an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Matterport by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Matterport by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.