Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.