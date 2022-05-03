Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MATW. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

MATW opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Matthews International has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $42.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $15,934,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $11,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,600,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 159,994 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after acquiring an additional 158,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

