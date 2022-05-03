Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,855,200 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 1,472,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.1 days.

Mayne Pharma Group stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Mayne Pharma Group (Get Rating)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

