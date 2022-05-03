Media & Entertainment I. Global Buys 152,262 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 152,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,507,755.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,242,573 shares in the company, valued at $251,045,177.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
IHRT opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $28.24.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
