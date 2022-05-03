Media & Entertainment I. Global Buys 152,262 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 152,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,507,755.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,242,573 shares in the company, valued at $251,045,177.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IHRT opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

