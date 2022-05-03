MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of MAX opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $922.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 0.49.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

