Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.60-16.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

MED opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average is $195.76. Medifast has a one year low of $161.44 and a one year high of $336.99.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,567.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

